Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.51.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$45.14 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$39.95 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.89.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

