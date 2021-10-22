Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

NASDAQ STER opened at $25.87 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.