Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PACCAR by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in PACCAR by 29.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 684,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after acquiring an additional 156,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in PACCAR by 949.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 421,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

