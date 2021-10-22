Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50,927.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 224,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.