Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,783 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $245.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.