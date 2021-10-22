Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

