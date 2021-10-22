Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,931 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.27 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

