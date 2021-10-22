Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

