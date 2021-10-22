Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

