Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.