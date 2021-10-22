Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.