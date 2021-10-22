Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 214.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

