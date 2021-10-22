Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.03

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $26.45. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5,579 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

