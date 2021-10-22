Summit Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 306,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 197.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 70,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,867,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 37,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.