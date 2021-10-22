Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 7,450,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 60,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

