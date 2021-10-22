Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$369.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.