SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS.

SIVB stock traded up $47.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $753.12. 652,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.89.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

