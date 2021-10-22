SVB Leerink Comments on Zogenix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zogenix in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $859.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

