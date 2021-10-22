Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Raised to SEK 118

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.80.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.