Swarm City Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $324,170.21 and $3.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

