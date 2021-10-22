SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a d rating to an a rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $250.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. Equities research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

