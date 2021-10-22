Sylebra Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623,023 shares during the period. Chegg comprises 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $84,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $48,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 12,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,009. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.