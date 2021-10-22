Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

