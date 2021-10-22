Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.