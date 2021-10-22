Tabor Asset Management LP Grows Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,298 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 1.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

