Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $3.55 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. Payoneer Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.26% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

