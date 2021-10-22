Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.42. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 585,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.45.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

