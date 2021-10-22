Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,158 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.58.

NOW traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $689.65. 8,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 817.08, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $687.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

