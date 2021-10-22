Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,106. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $173.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

