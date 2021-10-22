Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $909.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,570. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $895.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

