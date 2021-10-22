Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,219. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

