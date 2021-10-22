Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 152.25 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.17. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

