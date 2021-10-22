TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stock analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of CNI opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $133.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

