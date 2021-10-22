TD Securities Trims Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Target Price to C$57.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $44.34. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,090. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $589.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.