Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

