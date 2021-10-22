Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 147.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $46,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

TDY opened at $444.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

