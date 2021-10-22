Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

