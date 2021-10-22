Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 92.25 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.02. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

In other news, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,907.50). Also, insider Alex Cheatle acquired 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

