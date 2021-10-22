Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,644. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $608,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 92.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

