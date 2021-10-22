TerraUSD Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $118.23 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003989 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007031 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,733,797,389 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.