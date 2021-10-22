Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $830.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $669.13.

TSLA opened at $894.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

