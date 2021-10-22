The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.