The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 163.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.