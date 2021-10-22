The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Issue $1.03 Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.63. 3,301,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,324. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

