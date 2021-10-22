The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

BX stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.