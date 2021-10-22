The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.
BX stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.
In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
