The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share.
SAM stock traded up $11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Boston Beer Company Profile
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
