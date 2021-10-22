The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share.

SAM stock traded up $11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.69.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

