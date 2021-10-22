The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 237,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $82.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

