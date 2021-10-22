The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 467.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,773,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

