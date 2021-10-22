The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

