The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,631.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

